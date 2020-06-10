Shutdown costs Hima Mylliem a crore

SHILLONG: Hima Mylliem which traditionally holds administrative rights over Iewduh, including revenue collection from the stall owners, has incurred a loss of revenue of Rs one crore during the 70-day lockdown.

Disclosing this Myntri of Hima Mylliem, Midnight Kharlukhi told this reporter on Tuesday that the normal functioning of the Hima has been affected because the revenue earned from Iewduh is its mainstay.

“It is more than 70 days that Iewduh has been shut down. We are facing a huge financial burden with no less than 300 staff to look after”, he said. He feared that if the trend continued it may become necessary to resort to pay deferment or slashing of salary of its staff.

Trade in Iewduh has been crippled ever since curfew was imposed following the Ichamati violence in February last and prior to that suffered due to intermittent waves of agitation, long before a total shutdown was clamped in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.