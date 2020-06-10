Union condemns guv’s statement

NONGSTOIN: The Khasi Students’ Union Mawshynrut Circle has condemned the statements issued by Governor Tathagata Roy with regard to the entry and exit points in the state in which, he stated that no Indian citizens are considered as foreigners. Union president Armstrong Sohshang opined that the Governor spoke only about the entry and exit point in Meghalaya and not for states with ILP.

He said that the statement was to mislead the people.