Open Iewduh or announce relief for traders: Rapsang

SHILLONG: Opposition MLA, Mohendro Rapsang has asked NPP-led MDA Government to either open Iewduh even partially or provide a relief of Rs 1000 per week to every shopkeeper in the market.

The statement came from Rapsang who has been vocal against the closure of the market after Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and Syiem of Mylliem gave its nod for partial re-opening of the market.

Reacting sharply to the reluctance of the government in re-opening the market and providing assistance to the shopkeepers, Rapsang even stated that the government has totally failed and should resign.

“When I took up the matter on the floor of the House, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said that he will get back to me on this but till today I am awaiting his response,” he said.

Pointing out that the KHADC and Syiem of Hima Mylliem have already taken a call to reopen Iewduh partially and the same has been communicated to the district administration, Rapsang reminded that the government all this while was waiting for the KHADC and Syiem of Mylliem to give its views on the matter and take a first call.

“Why are they delaying in reopening the market now”, Rapsang questioned while asking the government to issue a notification and immediately re-open the market partially.

Reacting to the chief minister’s statement that it is not possible for the state government to give their commitment for any financial package, Rapsang said, “Iewduh has been closed for three months and if the government says they do not have money to provide relief to them they should be ashamed of that and resign”.

“Where will the people go? What will they do? The government is not reopening nor giving monetary aid and people are suffering,” he said further adding that the traders are ready to open even 30 per cent of the market.

KHNAM sceptical

Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) is of the view that the district administration and KHADC need to have a closer look at the decision to partially reopen Iewduh keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 positive cases of late.

“It is understandable that those who are directly connected with the market would agree with its reopening due to financial crises. However, at this point of time, the lives of our beloved citizens matter the most,” KHNAM youth wing president, Thomas Passah told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

“During the past month, the markets at the village level have been of great assistance to the people. For the farmers, the government could come out with permanent measures to ensure that they are able to sell their goods without having to bear losses, at appropriate junctions,” Passah said.

“For those who have rented shops at Iewduh, the least the Hima Mylliem, KHADC or the state government can do is to waive the rent for the entire lockdown period, so as to ease the burden,” he said.

The KHNAM leader wondered whether the police administration could handle the situation in regard to adherence to the standard operating protocols, given the small lanes and small shops of the market.

The party observed the difficulty faced by the administration in the Paltan Bazar area, where the wholesalers were permitted to open twice a week, to ensure adherence to health protocols.

“The district administration is preparing a blueprint for the same, and it will be wise to take some time and not rush into a decision because if it backfires then the authority concerned will be made accountable for,” Passah said.

School fee

“The state government’s decision to waive 50 per cent school fee for three months for government-aided and deficit schools is welcome. However, most children from different economic backgrounds send their children to private schools. Therefore, the state government needs to direct private schools to extend a similar privilege. The loss incurred by private schools could be partially compensated if required,” the KHNAM leader said.