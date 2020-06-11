State taking steps against community transmission, Conrad assures

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has claimed that the state government is putting all checks and balances in place to minimise the chances of COVID-19 going down to the community level.

Sangma on Wednesday pointed out that the community transmission is a different thing altogether and right now the state government is ensuring that people who are returning to the state do not go back simply to the society.

“We are maintaining the quarantine and that’s why if you look into the entire process of people coming in, our state has done the maximum amount of tests,” the chief minister said.

Claiming that these are strict measures, the chief minister said,” Keeping all these factors in mind, we are minimising the chances of cases going to the community level and we also need to balance out the economic activities and livelihood of the people”.

Asserting that the state government is careful, he added that the government is allowing whatever is possible to give people a little bit of space to get back to their livelihood.

“We are doing that but we are also keeping the health protocols and safety as priority,” he added.

Allaying fears of community transmission, Sangma said community transmission is a phase where it is transmitted in the community itself. “As of now, we should not be too concerned about it, but we need to be careful and it is where we have stressed that behavioural change has to take place,” he added.