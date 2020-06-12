3 die of COVID-19 in Assam on Friday

Guwahati, 12 June: Three persons died of COVID-19 in Assam on Friday including two in Guwahati Medicxal College and Hospital (GMCH) and one woman in Silchar Medical Cillege Hospital(SMCH).The two persons who died in the GMCH were identified as Montu Ramchiary from Baksa district and Azgar Rahman Laskar from Hojai.

The woman who died in SMCH earlier in the day was identified as Mangoli Rani Das from Hailakandi district. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state increased to nine as of now.