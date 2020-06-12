Flights from Umroi unlikely before July

SHILLONG: There has been no firm word from Indigo about as to when the lone commercial flight between Shillong and Kolkata would resume, although there was some indication that the wait may have to be until July.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that they have already written to Indigo to start the services from Shillong as the airport is well equipped to handle the flights. “We have requested Indigo to start the services and they say they have forwarded the request to their operation wing and they are waiting for a direction,” an official of the AAI said.

However, different online travel companies have been showing that flights between Shillong and Kolkata would be available from July 1 onward. It may be mentioned that the state government have already given its approval to Indigo to resume their services from the Umroi airport.

The Indigo was earlier operating a solitary ATR-72 daily between Shillong and Kolkata with fair seat occupancy. The flight services came to a halt after national lockdown.