H S Shylla hospitalised

SHILLONG: The chairman of “Ka Sur U Paidbah” (voice of the people) HS Shylla was admitted in Woodland hospital on Wednesday after suffering from medical complications.

In a statement issued here, spokesperson of the organization, Thomas Passah said that Shylla was admitted due to increase in triglycerides, blood urea, uric acid and muscle strain.

Passah further said that in his absence, the vice chairman of the organization, Boldness L Nongrum would temporarily carry out all the work and responsibility of the chairman, so as to enable that service to the people of the state during these hard time is not hampered.

“Our prayers for speedy recovery is with our Chairman”, Passah concluded.