Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Meghalaya Cabinet hikes fares of mini buses, sumos

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG:  Meghalaya Cabinet in its meeting held here on Friday decided to hike the fares of public transport carriage , mini buses Sumos, Mahendra Max but left untouched fares of local taxis and auto rickshaws.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that  passenger fare for state public transport carriage and mini buses was  Rs 1.05  per passenger per kilometer which has been increased to Rs 1.80 per head per kilometer.

In addition, for vehicles having seating capacity  for seven to 12 persons ,  the Cabinet decided to increase the fares from Rs 2.05 per head per kilometer to Rs 3.60  per head per kilometer  with immediate effect.

However , Government decided not to increase  fares of the  local taxi and Auto rickshaw since the rates were revised in January this year.

The Cabinet was briefed by the Transport Department that the local taxi fares were enhanced in January this year and the revised rates were  fixed at Rs 26 per first kilometer and Rs 13  for every subsequent kilometer.

The existing rates for Autorickshaw which was revised in January this year is Rs 14  per head per  first kilometer and Rs 6  for every subsequent kilometer.

It may be mentioned that the local Taxi Association recently had submitted a proposal to the State Government for enhancement of taxi fares.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.