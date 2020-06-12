Meghalaya Cabinet hikes fares of mini buses, sumos

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Cabinet in its meeting held here on Friday decided to hike the fares of public transport carriage , mini buses Sumos, Mahendra Max but left untouched fares of local taxis and auto rickshaws.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting here on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that passenger fare for state public transport carriage and mini buses was Rs 1.05 per passenger per kilometer which has been increased to Rs 1.80 per head per kilometer.

In addition, for vehicles having seating capacity for seven to 12 persons , the Cabinet decided to increase the fares from Rs 2.05 per head per kilometer to Rs 3.60 per head per kilometer with immediate effect.

However , Government decided not to increase fares of the local taxi and Auto rickshaw since the rates were revised in January this year.

The Cabinet was briefed by the Transport Department that the local taxi fares were enhanced in January this year and the revised rates were fixed at Rs 26 per first kilometer and Rs 13 for every subsequent kilometer.

The existing rates for Autorickshaw which was revised in January this year is Rs 14 per head per first kilometer and Rs 6 for every subsequent kilometer.

It may be mentioned that the local Taxi Association recently had submitted a proposal to the State Government for enhancement of taxi fares.