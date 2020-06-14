Dorbars rue lack of govt support

SHILLONG: Local traditional institutions on whom primarily rests the onus of running the community quarantine centres, have begun to complain about lack of material support from the State Government. A number of localities have aired their difficulties owing to lack of funds and other paraphernalia like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Following the recent complaints of Mawryngkneng MLA, David Nongrum who was sore that the community quarantine centres in his constituency had not received PPEs and other equipment, Dorbar Shnong from Nongmynsong have lamented that they had not received much assistance from the Government and they were managing everything on their own as far as operating of the community quarantine Centres was concerned.

Nongmynsong even has one containment house where a woman and her husband who returned from New Delhi recently were tested positive for COVID-19. Ananias Nongdhar, General Secretary of Nongmynsong Dorbar said that they have many challenges as they have to look after the community quarantine centres on their own through its volunteers. He pointed out that the Dorbar so far has not received a token amount of Rs 5000 which was announced by the Chief Minister recently.

He also said that the problems which they face as far as managing the

Centres have been conveyed to the magistrates but there is no word from the Government so far.

Earlier, even the Chairman of the State Planning Board and MLA of Nongkrem , Lambor Malngiang had lamented that the quarantine Centres in his constituency did not have power supply besides there are shortage of PPEs and hand sanitizers in the quarantine centres but he has arranged everything at his own level.

The MLA earlier had also written to the Chief Minister to release the promisedRs 5000 for the community quarantine Centres.