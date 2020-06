20 more Guwahati localities declared containment zones

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration were declared containment zones in 20 more localities in Guwahati city on Monday in view of detection of COVID-19 positive individuals in those areas.

On the other hand, containment restrictions have been withdrawn from three localities – Pub –Sarania, Bishnupur (Krishna Nagar) and Dhirenpara – in Gauhati city as no further COVID-19 cases were detected from those localities.

Following areas were declared containment zones on Monday: A K Azad Road (Rehabari), K C Sen Road (Paltan Bazar), Asrahm Road (Ulubari Bazar), Deben Sarma Road (Bishnupur), Athgaon IV, Gopinath Nagar (Birubari-I), Gopinath Nagar (Birubari-II), Ferry Ghat Colony (Pandu), Bishnupur-III, Maligaon Rest Camp, Bimalanagar (Bishnupur), Gajen Kalita Path (Kumarpara), Athgaon-III, Latasil, Santi Nagar (Kahilipara), Colony Bazar (Kahilipara), Dhirenpara-III, Bamunpara (Betkuchi), Sankar Nagar (Udalbakra), Etabhata at Dhirenpara.