3 ULFA (I)  cadres nabbed in Arunachal 

GUWAHATI: Troops of the Assam Rifles apprehended three cadres of United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) near Chasa in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, an official statement issued here said.

Based on a specific input regarding an infiltration attempt by the ULFA (I) cadres into Indian territory, the troops launched a search operation and apprehended the insurgents, Rajesh Lohan, Dokhotiya and Raju Morang Babul.

The troops also recovered two foreign-made .32mm pistols, three magazines, 39 live rounds of ammunition and three pairs of ULFA (I) formation signs during the operation.

“It is suspected that the cadres were on the lookout to reach areas of Upper Assam for carrying out subversive activities,” the statement said.

The cadres along with the recovered stores have been handed over to the Khonsa police station for further investigation.