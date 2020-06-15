Groups demand action against NEIGRIHMS doctor

SHILLONG: The CSWO has condemned the molestation of two women by NEIGRIHMS doctor Jhutan Chaudhuri.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday, the CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing demanded that no bail should be granted to the accused, who took advantage of their trust on a doctor, who had faith in examining them.

She said providing bail to the accused would put fear among women, who should be protected from such perpetrators.

Earlier, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), Shillong City had demanded NEIGRIHMS authorities to remove the doctor.

According to Kharshiing, the doctor’s acts have shamed the institution and the profession.

“He has abused his position and even took one of the patients for examining in a room at NEIGRIHMS which is used by doctors for consulting among themselves. This doctor examined both patients twice on that day to fulfill his lust. The investigation Officer should be provided with the CCTVs of NEIGRIHMS”, Kharshiing said.

According to the CSWO, the doctor should also be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 so that such perpetrators cannot exploit and take advantage of the women.

The CSWO president said she met the victims and their statement is shocking and factual.

“The photograph of the accused should be uploaded so that in case there are more such victims, who had full faith on this person, can come out openly”, Kharshiing said.

“If anyone obstructs the law in this case, police should book them too as women are to be protected and not molested. Public have faith on doctors and persons who abuse their position, do not deserve to be in the profession”, she said.

The HYC, in a statement issued here, expressed shock at the inappropriate action of the doctor who should be treating patients and not molest them.

The organisation said that such an action instills fear in the minds of other female patients which is unacceptable and has requested the police to take stringent punitive actions against them.

The two women, aged 21 and 30, had gone to NEIGRIHMS for a medical check-up. They shared their experience of going through inappropriate manner of check up and decided to report the matter to the police.

The accused, who is from the department of general medicines, has been forwarded to 14 days judicial custody.