Prestone dares Adelbert to quit coalition

SHILLONG: After the lone KHNAM MLA Adelbert Nongrum announced the decision to abstain from voting at the forthcoming Rajya Sabha poll, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong dared him to withdraw support to MDA.

He told this reporter on Sunday “if he does not want to be part of the coalition, which has set up a common candidate, it is up to him to decide. It would be better for him to withdraw support to MDA. I would request him to come out of the MDA. Don’t create mockery”.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will meet on Wednesday to firm up support from the coalition partners for election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat to be held on Friday.

Tynsong exuded confidence that the MDA would surely win the seat without any difficulty.

The NPP has fielded its state president WR Kharlukhi while the Congress candidate is former MLA from Mawphlang, Kennedy Khyriem.

Asked about Congress making efforts to reach out to the MDA partners in support of the party’s candidate, Tynsong tried to play it down saying, “Opposition will try to woo the voters, that is their job but we are in a comfortable position”.