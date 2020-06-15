Why are Shillongites too flippant about wearing masks?

SHILLONG: Has the message of wearing a face mask in an appropriate manner in all public places fallen flat on the citizens? Are the people too flippant about it?

It might appear so, if we go by the public behaviour.

On Sunday the town was abuzz with people roaming around without face masks. Even among those that had the face masks on were not wearing them the proper way. Many had it hanging on their necks. Some wore it on their chin leaving the mouth and nose open to infection.

On Saturday, a policeman was seen stopping a taxi driver in Nongmynsong for not wearing a mask. The driver quickly took the mask which he had hung on the steering and wore it.

Many complain of suffocation and said they are not used to wearing masks. Now with the city feeling the heat and humidity many people wear the mask only when they see police personnel approaching them.

The fact that masks are actually life savers is lost on the population. But a CNN report on June 11, last points to how crucial it is to wear masks to keep COVID at bay.

Two hair stylists in Springfield, Missouri, USA, who had COVID symptoms served 140 clients and had contact with seven co-workers but did not infect anyone.

The reason? The clients and stylists all wore face masks. The stylists used gloves too. Also the salon had social distanced the chairs and staggered appointments.

Studies across the globe have found that physical distancing and the use of face masks are the two best ways to prevent coronavirus transmission.

A study published in the Lancet medical journal found that the only way to beat COVID is for people to stay six feet apart and wear masks.

The WHO has called on all nations to enjoin their population to wear fabric face masks.

The Lancet further said that the chance of transmission without a face mask was 17.4%, while that fell to 3.1% when a mask was worn.

In Shillong, the Bata shoe store at Police Bazar has a person standing at the entrance with hand sanitiser.

Every customer also had to wear a mask and write down his/her name, address and mobile number. Inside the shop customers were told to maintain distance. Keeping a record of customers helps in contact tracing.

Other stores too should follow this practice if Meghalaya is to fight the pandemic successfully. It goes without saying that hand hygiene and other preventive measures too have to be adhered to but the mask is a potential life saver.

However, if people wear masks only because they fear a policeman then the awareness campaign has not succeeded in Meghalaya.