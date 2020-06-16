Health concern delays Iewduh reopening

SHILLONG: The vexed issue of resumption of trade at Iewduh continued to meander on Monday with KHADC raising concern over health protocol issues forcing the government to conduct a spot enquiry before making up its mind.

A high-level official team would conduct an inspection of Iewduh on Tuesday to explore the possibility of re-opening the market which has been lying closed since March this year owing the lockdown.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong said that only after a ground inspection, the government would be in a better position to take a call whether or not to the market can be re-opened.

The inspection team would include Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong along with Health Minister, AL Hek, Urban Affairs Minister, Hamletson Dohling, officers of DHS (MI), East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, KHADC officials, Syiem of Mylliem and Iewduh Traders’ Association.

The KHADC also disclosed that there has been no clearance from the Health department on re-opening the market.

KHADC CEM Titos Chyne told reporters earlier in the day that the Health department has expressed concern over the safety issue. “We cannot compromise on health of people and we agree with the concern of the Health department. We cannot take risks”, he said.

It may be mentioned that the state government, been under pressure from various quarters to reopen Iewduh since the livelihood of thousands of people have been affected.

While many are expressing concerns over the re-opening of the market, many others also want the government to re-open the market partially since some 5000 shops in the market are closed since March, even as shops and markets in most parts of the capital city have already opened.

The state government has also been reluctant in announcing any relief for the shopkeepers of Iewduh.

Earlier, even West Shillong MLA, Mohendro Rapsang had criticised the state government for the delay in re-opening the market partially even after the KHADC and Syiem of Mylliem had submitted a proposal to the re-open the market partially.