National Webinar hosted by Tura Don Bosco College

TURA: In the midst of the Corona virus pandemic and the need for more awareness about the disease a National Webinar was hosted on Monday by Don Bosco College of Tura, Department of Chemistry in which eminent scientists from different institutions of the country and abroad participated.

During the daylong webinar programme, scientists Dr. Chinmoy Kumar Hazra, from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Dr. Mrigendra Dubey from IIT, Indore and Dr. Anup Paul from Universidade de Lisboa of Portugal presented their work before the participants through the video link.

The importance of tracing viruses such as Covid-19 were highlighted in the scientific presentation given by Dr. Hazra and Dr. Paul while Dr. Dubey presented his work on the importance of metalogels giving the large number of participating students from the north east informative and eye opening details during the webinar. As many as 250 registered students from across the country were linked up to the webinar hosted by Don Bosco College, Tura.

Principal of Don Bosco College, Fr. Bivan Rodriques Mukhim, SDB, later interacted with the participants and congratulated the faculty members of the Department of Chemistry for successfully conducting the Webinar despite many constraints when it came to internet connectivity issue in the Garo Hills region.