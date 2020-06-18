Arunachal Pradesh readies to enter  ‘unlock phase 2’

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh government is in the process of finalizing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) post June 30 when ‘unlock phase 1’ ends in consultation with all stakeholders even as the state sets June 30 as deadline for state’s stranded people to return.

About 14000 stranded people have returned to the state, which have been put under institutional quarantine and sent for home quarantine only when tested negative for two consecutive times as per prevailing SoP.

Five-day mandatory institutional quarantine followed by RT-PCR test of swab samples twice will be applicable to all returnees including government officials of all ranks.

“Those returning after the timeline will have to bear the minimum cost of institutional quarantine. However, state government will continue to bear the expenses of the swab test. At the moment all expenses, both institutional quarantine and test, are being borne by the state government,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday during an all-stakeholders discussion on ‘the way forward’ after June 30 when the state slowly opens up for normal activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference on Tuesday last, had asked the states to prepare for Unlock 2.

Important issues flagged and discussed include re-opening of schools and colleges, guidelines for return of stranded people, procurement of labourers, quarantine facilities, sample testing, etc.

While discussing minutely over each issue, most present emphasized that ‘the war’ was not over and the government still needed to approach with caution in opening up normal activities.

Essential service providers like telecom, power, health, etc technicians and also labourers procured for essential services will also need to follow the SOP that is being finalised.

As for reopening of schools is concerned, Khandu said that schools would not reopen before August. The government will take a review on prevailing conditions in July and decide after receiving guidelines from the Human Resources Ministry. Colleges under Rajiv Gandhi University will reopen as per directives of the University Grant Commission (UGC), he informed.

As COVID19 is an evolving virus, Khandu said everybody, especially the healthcare specialists, are still in a learning process and dealing it with every new discovery.

“This pandemic has taught us a good lesson. We now know the significance of a robust healthcare system and the importance of self-sufficiency – atmanirbhar! We as Team Arunachal are committed to seriously work in these two sectors,” he added.

The discussion was attended by leaders of all political parties – BJP, INC, PPA, NPP and JDU, community based organizations represented by Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).