Assam reports  one more COVID-19 death

GUWAHATI: A 22-year-old youth Sanjay Khakhlary, who had returned from Chennai by flight on June 16 last and was in an institutional quarantine in Diphu, died of COVID-19 at Diphu COVID care hospital in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Thursday morning. It happened to be 9th COVID-19 death in Assam.

The youth while under quarantine complained of chest pain and breathing difficulties on Wednesday morning and was rushed to hospital.