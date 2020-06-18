PM to launch Rs 50K cr mega job scheme for migrants in 6 states

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mega job scheme for migrant workers who have returned to their states.

The mega employment scheme will be launched on Saturday, June 20 from Bihar’s Khagaria district.

Accordingly, the Centre plans to roll-out the scheme in 116 districts in 6 states which have received the largest numbers of workers from urban centres.

Lately, a considerable number of migrant workers have returned back to their states from urban and industrial centres due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a Curtain Raiser Press Conference on launch of Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that 25 existing schemes have been brought together to provide jobs to migrant workers.

The total amount involved in the schemes is around Rs 50,000 crore that will be used for the Rojgar Abhiyan and it will provide livelihood support for at least 125 days. The government will take a call after that if it needs to continue or not.

The skill sets of the migrant labour has been mapped and work will be allocated according to that in those districts. The districts have been chosen where migrant workers population is at least 25,000.