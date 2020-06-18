Restaurants, salons, parlours in state to open from Monday

SHILLONG: In its continued attempt to ease the situation arising out of the lockdown, the state government on Wednesday decided to permit restaurants, salons, beauty parlours and barber shops to resume business from June 22 with certain restrictions.

Three patients — two from East Khasi Hills and one from South West Garo Hills — were declared recovered on Wednesday bringing down the number of active cases in the state to 11.

Announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that restaurants which are located along the national highways will not be allowed to open.

The Health and Family Welfare department will come up with the SOPs and protocols on the reopening of restaurants, salons and beauty parlours in the coming few days.

On the reopening of hotels and home stays in the state, Tynsong said that the deputy commissioners have been authorised to hold consultation with the various stakeholders on this matter.

“We will take a decision on the reopening of the hotels and home stays after we get the feedback from the deputy commissioners on their consultations with the stakeholders,” he said.

On the request by the chairman of the State Planning Board, Lambor Malngiang, to review the decision on the re-opening of Iewduh, the deputy CM said that the question of rolling back on the decision of re-opening of Iewduh market does not arise.

“We have taken the decision after detailed deliberations on the matter. We had also conducted a spot inspect of Iewduh before arriving at this decision,” Tynsong said.

He said that there is no need to panic since only 1222 shops out of more than 5000 shops located inside Iewduh will be allowed to open on rotation basis.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Alexander Laloo Hek informed that the total number of samples which had seen sent for testing so far is 14,490 out of which 14,086 have been tested negative. The state now has 43 positive cases (31 recovered, 11 active cases and one deceased) and the report of 360 samples is awaited.

Hek also informed that a total number of 16100 stranded citizens have so far returned to the state.