State govt to open up more economic activities

SHILLONG: The state government is not going to wait till the end of lockdown to give more relaxations and open up more economic activities in the state.

Informing this here after a review meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the state government is opening up different sectors every day and it is not going to waiting for the end of lockdown.

“We have started opening a lot of different sectors and we are looking at hotel and tourism sectors and consultations are taking place with different stakeholders. Whenever we feel that the public is ready, we will slowly start opening more sectors,” the chief minister said.

The state government had last week ordered for reopening of Iewduh, salons, restaurants, beauty parlours and even traditional weekly markets in the state.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear to the state chief ministers that there will be no lockdown 5 or 6 and the unlock phase has already begun.

The state government during its daily review meeting discussed about other sectors which could be opened aimed at moving towards normalcy.

“There was no specific decision but we discussed on how to move forward,” Sangma added.