7-member UPF not to desert MDA

SHILLONG: The United Progressive Front (UPF), a partner in the MDA, has decided not to desert the ruling coalition.

The UPF comprises Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang, four legislators of People’s Democratic Front (PDF), KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum and the lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Saleng Sangma.

The question of loyalty came to the fore in the wake of Manipur political situation.

The leader of UPF, Lambor Malngiang, said on Friday that Manipur situation is different as the MDA coalition in Meghalaya is intact.

“We have faith in the leadership of Conrad Sangma as he is carrying out varied development initiatives”, the Independent MLA said.

To a question whether the UPF will align with the Congress if there is an offer, Malngiang said there was no question of deserting the MDA which was formed by the coalition partners.

“We have given our commitment to the MDA from day one and there is no problem to continue with the coalition which has majority”, he added.

Adelbert to remain

with MDA

The lone KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum, who abstained from voting during the Rajya Sabha poll on Friday, will remain with the MDA.

This was informed Malngiang, who met the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to discuss about Nongrum.

Malngiang, who is the leader of United Progressive Front (UPF), which is supporting the MDA, said he had taken up the issue of continued support of Nongrum to the MDA.

Nongrum had joined the UPF last September.

To a question, Malngiang said the issue of Nongrum abstaining from voting was his personal matter and this does not reflect that he is against the MDA.

In response to a query on whether there is any divided opinion on Nongrum continuing with the MDA after Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong dared him to come out of the ruling coalition, Malngiang said it was Tynsong’s personal opinion and the MDA does not endorse it.