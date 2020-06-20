Police reshuffle affects five districts

SHILLONG: The state government on Friday effected a reshuffle in the Police department transferring SPs in five districts, including East Khasi Hills.

An official notification issued on Friday said that SP (Anti-Infiltration), Sylvester Nongtnger will be the new SP of East Khasi Hills replacing Claudia A Lyngwa who has been transferred to the 1st MLP Battalion, Mawiong as its Commandant.

SP (Anti-infiltration), Vivek Syiem has been posted of SP (City), Shillong, while East Khasi Hills SP (City) Bikram D Marak will take over as the new SP of West Jaintia Hills from Lakador Syiem, who is now posted as SP (Anti-Infiltration), Shillong.

SP (Anti-Infiltration), Nazarius Lamare has been posted as Ri Bhoi SP to replace Chemphang Syrti, who is now posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (L&O).

Deputy Commandant of 4th MLP Battalion, Bruno A Sangma has been transferred and posted as the new SP of East Garo Hills, replacing Ringrang TG Momin, who is now posted as SP (Anti-Infiltration).

SP (F&ES), Jubi G Momin will take over the post of Commandant of 6th MLP Battalion from Mary GT Sangma, who is now posted as the Principal of Police Training School (PTS).

SP (VIS), Billy Graham Marak is now posted Commandant of the 5th MLP Battalion, East Garo Hills.

According to notification, East Jaintia Hills SP, Vivekanand Singh has been transferred and posted as the SP (CID), while Deputy Commandant of the 4th battalion, Deepak Kumar Palecha will be the new SP of East Jaintia Hills.

West Khasi Hills SP, BJ Laloo has been transferred and posted as Second In-Command SF-10 and SP (EOW), Herbert G Lyngdoh is now the new SP of West Khasi Hills. Deputy Commandant of 3rd Battalion, Lethindra G Momin will now take up the post of SP (EOW).

Assistant Inspector General of Police (R), Nangkiew Syiem will now be the Chief Security Officer of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) as he will replace Darwin M Sangma, who will take over the post of Assistant IGP (R).