Protocols in place for reopening markets, saloons, restaurants

SHILLONG: After a prolonged wait of several months, markets, saloons and beauty parlours, and restaurants are set to resume businesses from Monday after the government gave the long-awaited nod.

However, in view of COVID-19 still being a threat to the state, the government has issued a set of protocols to be followed by operators and owners of the shops and establishments.

Markets

In an order, the Health department has directed all the market committees to compulsorily constitute a COVID-19 management committee.

The shopkeepers have been advised to follow the odd-even rule for opening of their establishments wherein odd-numbered shops would open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the even-numbered shops on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The operators have been asked to encourage cashless transactions and avoid the use of plastic bags. Also, the health advisories, in local languages, will have to be displayed in the markets.

With regard to weekly haat and roadside markets, the government has directed that such shops should maintain at least two-metre distance between them. Also, people should avoid sharing cigarettes, chewing tobacco or betel nuts and leaves.

Vendors should keep pre-packed portions of food to minimise direct contact.

Saloons, parlours

The government has given the go-ahead for only basic services in saloons and beauty parlours such as hair cutting or shaving for the time being.

According to a statement from Health department, those with COVID-like symptoms should not be allowed to enter inside the shops.

Services which take more than 15-20 minutes or longer should be avoided while all barbers and beauticians must wear masks and gloves at all times and sanitise their hands and equipment before and after the procedure is carried out, the statement said.

While maintaining that fresh blades and disposable gowns must be used for each customer, the government said that the costs cropping out of this can be added to the charges levied on customers.

Restaurants

Meanwhile, the Tourism department, in a separate order, has laid down a detailed list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for functioning of restaurants.

While asking the restaurants to encourage takeaways by customers instead of dine-in, the SOP said that the entire service of the guests should be done by service staff donning hand gloves and face masks.

The SOP advised the inclusion of only cooked food in the menu instead of raw or cold food like salads etc.

Also, disposables may be used to reduce the chances of transmission of virus.

Anyone displaying flu-like symptoms should not be permitted for handling, transporting and delivering food, and only asymptomatic staff and patrons are to be allowed on the job.

Entrance to all restaurants should have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions.

Respective enterprises are to maintain relevant records of adherence to the SOP, the statement said.

It has also been advised that guests make prior reservations before going to a restaurant in order to avoid crowding and ensure that they inform the number of persons to sit at the table, and in case of any deviation, inform the restaurant in advance.

According the statement, cashiers are to disinfect hands after every settlement through cash or card.

Gaming arcades or children play areas, wherever applicable, will remain closed.

Besides these, compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands, periodical cleaning of markets and shop premises and screening of customers for prior to entering restaurants, and other general health protocols are to be adhered to during operations.