Call to change adversity into positivity to attract tourists

SHILLONG: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel said there is a need to change adversity into positivity by showcasing the picturesque beauty of Northeast to attract tourists.

Speaking at the e-symposium on tourism opportunities in North East organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research & Analysis under IIM Shillong, Patel said the North East should target a different audience who have till now opted to travel overseas than to experience tourism in their own backyard

“Perception change is more valuable than wealth. We have a great opportunity in front of us, to change adversity into positivity by showcasing the picturesque beauty of North East”, he said.

According to the minister, this may be a good time to augment domestic tourism in the Northeast.

“We need to weigh all options while coming out of the current pandemic, and subsequently open our doors to international tourists as well.

This can only become possible when the government, tour operators and key stakeholders work together responsibly to ensure that the tourist experience remains memorable.” he said.

Patel also stressed on the need for strengthening connectivity and hoped for regional cooperation to increase convenience for tourists.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM Shillong, Shishir Bajoria said the North East has a huge scope of religious, festival, nature and archaeological tourism, which are aspects that the whole world would like to witness, but for this, there should be international level infrastructural development.

He also stressed the role of educational institutions for improving the tourism sector.

On the opening up of opportunities for the region, Prof Keya Sengupta, Centre Coordinator, IIM Shillong stressed on converting the current crisis into an opportunity.

Emphasis was given to find out ways and means through deliberations with policy makers, entrepreneurs, consumers and other stakeholders to ensure a new tourism model.

Member of the board of governors, Atul Kulkarni, while moderating the session, said the mandate bestowed on IIM Shillong by the Centre, particularly through the Ministry of DoNER is for capacity building, academic support and research to assist operators and stakeholders, including incubation to help the young entrepreneurs to take advantage of the initiative and association with IIM Shillong. Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Debbarma who dwelt largely on the current pandemic and the importance of reviving the economy, said, “Tourism today is one of the most important development needs and states can enhance cooperation and regional integration.

Tourism not only increases foreign exchange but also provides employment possibilities and people to people dynamics.”

Debbarma urged IIM Shillong to work towards creation of ideas and innovation while being sensitive to the diversity of the region so as to create a better understanding of the region even among the mainstream Indian populace.

Highlighting the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector, the speakers delved on the need for confidence building measures to instil trust across stakeholders and strengthening them to remain business ready.

Focus was also on increasing accessibility and improving hygiene for the sector to bounce back.