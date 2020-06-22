Iewduh reopens today under strict surveillance

SHILLONG: Iewduh, always known to be bustling market place, is all set to reopen on Monday after a lockdown for three months, but is going to be a pale shadow of its hey days.

The market which normally witnesses footfalls of over 50,000 is unlikely to be a big draw due to truncated number of stalls permitted to open by the administration.

Apart from unprecedented surveillance of health protocols, the state’s biggest trading hub will see only 413 stalls out of 5000 will be in operation on day-1.

When the market gets going at 8 am, both buyers and sellers will come under a string of do’s and don’ts as promulgated by the executive committee of KHADC. For enforcing the regulations, a posse of policemen will keep a hawk eye on the proceedings.

Under the new dispensation, both the customers and shopkeepers will be mandatorily required to wear face masks, follow hand hygiene before entering market, refrain from indiscriminate spitting. Besides, gathering in one place will not be allowed and people have been asked to maintain social distance of 1.5 m.

Other restrictions include, those having fever and cough will not be allowed entry and those already in will be prohibited from touching the market railings and walls. Persons who are above 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women are also prohibited from entering the market.

Vehicles transporting goods to be taken to the market should follow health protocols. Besides, the instructions to be followed, the people are also asked to follow the health protocols issued by the government from time to time.

With one of the biggest traditional market all set for re-opening on Monday, the East Khasi Hills District Administration on Saturday has ordered the re-opening of 413 shops from fixed stalls in Iewduh will remain open from 8 am to 6 pm on a rotational basis.

For making sure that these restrictions are meticulously enforced, authorities have constituted “Iewduh COVID-19 management committee” with Syiem of Mylliem as team leader, all Myntris and police personnel of Syiem Mylliem and Enforcement Wing of the KHADC as members.

) There will be special invitees representing officials from the district administration, police and health department.

It may be mentioned that stalls selling fish, meat, vegetables, books and betel nuts have not been permitted to reopen.