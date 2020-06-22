Medium intensity quake hits NE

Shillong: A medium intensity earthquake rocked Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and the other Northeastern states on Sunday, the Regional Seismic Centre here said.

The 5.1 magnitude quake hit at around 4:15 pm and was tracked at a depth of 35 km from the earth’s surface at a place near Aizawl in Mizoram, an official at the Regional Seismic Centre said here.

The tremor was also felt in Shillong, the official said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the any of the states.

The Meghalaya police said there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property in the state.

The Manipur DGP Control Room also confirmed that there was no report of any casualty or damage of property in the state. (PTI)