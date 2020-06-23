No deal on cabinet berth: State BJP chief

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie has said that there is no official agreement about rotating the single cabinet berth between the two party MLAs — AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai.

He told reporters on Monday that there was a discussion between the two MLAs on the issue and they are waiting for a directive from the central leadership in this regard.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said that that the decision on cabinet reshuffle would be taken by the individual partners of the ruling coalition.

When asked if he felt that the demand of Shullai was genuine, Mawrie said there was nothing wrong for him to aspire for a cabinet berth.

Making it clear that he was not privy to the discussion on sharing cabinet berth when the MDA government was formed, he said, “Our former president and central leaders were present when the MDA government was formed. So they will know if there was an agreement.”