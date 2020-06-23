Two returnees test positive in SWGH

TURA: Two students, who recently returned to South West Garo Hills from Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the two new cases via twitter.

“Two persons who came from UP to South West Garo Hills have tested positive. They came in a private vehicle and are under home quarantine,” the chief minister informed.

With these two cases the active cases in the state has risen to 8. A total of 46 cases have so far been recorded in Meghalaya with one death since the coronavirus pandemic began over four months ago. The detection of the new cases has brought into focus the attempts by authorities to quickly announce their ‘corona free district’ status.

Although such announcements are supported by district administrations many question the move and term it premature.

“To announce corona free status only to find out new cases a few days later creates confusion and demoralises health workers,” complain some frontline medics.

South West Garo Hills authorities had on Saturday claimed that the district was COVID-19 free after the last positive person was medically tested to have become negative.

“There cannot be such a thing as corona free town or district because citizens from the state continue to come back every few days from other parts of the country. We need to accept that and live with that,” advised a doctor.