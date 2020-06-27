Search for designated space for hawkers

SHILLONG: As the demand for allowing hawkers and vendors to re-start business has been growing louder, the state government has constituted two separate committees to suggest ways and means for regulating street hawking in the state. From the looks of it, the mandate for the committees appears to be find suitable places for the hawkers rather than let them loose on the streets.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Friday informed the first committee was being headed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shillong Municipal Board, while the other committee is headed by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts.

“The two committees have also been assigned with the task to find out designated places to allow the street hawkers to resume their businesses,” Tynsong said.

Earlier, the state government had also asked Chief Secretary to work out with the Urban Affairs department to come out with a comprehensive approach for a possible way out.

The hawkers have been running from pillar to post to see an early end to their misery and the Hawkers’ Association has even submitted two memoranda to the government pleading for expediting the process of resumption of hawking and vending activity.