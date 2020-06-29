Rain-induced agony for SWKH, GH

MAWKYRWAT: Downpour wreaked havoc in many villages of South West Khasi Hills District with numerous households being affected while the border road at Kiewri village under Ranikor C&RD Block and the Mawbidong-Ngunraw road in Mawkyrwat Block were washed away.

Many roads were also damaged while there also were reports of landslides from different locations of the district.

According to the people from Ngunraw village, owing to the incessant rainfall, there have been landslides in 11 places throughout the Mawbidong-Ngunraw road while the road near Mawlar village was washed away on Saturday.

As of now, the situation does not permit vehicles to ply on the road.

A resident of Ngunraw village said that the people of Ngunraw are the sufferers in view of the road being non-functional.

He also urged the Public Work Department (Roads) and the District Administration to render a solution to the issue faced by the villagers.

The people from Sarin and Nongkenbah village were also not spared by the downpour as they became a witness to multiple landslides whilst some roads were also damaged.

The landslides occurred in four places along the Rangthong-Nongkynbah-Sarin road. Headman of Sarin village, Blossding Wanniang, informed that two houses were damaged due to the landslides.

However, no persons were injured during the incidents.

Meanwhile, official sources said that water level in Balat, Sodorkura and Wanokchering villages under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division has started to recede now. These villages were partially affected by floods for the last two days.

Sources also informed that in Kiewri village, the border road near the Indo-Bangla border, was washed away by the flood water.

It was also informed that in Mawbidong village, two houses were affected and in Manad village, one house was affected by landslides. However, no injuries were reported.

There were also reports stating that Jashiar-Nongshilong road was blocked due to landslides and uprooting of trees while Mawkyrwat-Shillong road was affected by landslides.