Conrad back in action after quarantine

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma who was under quarantine for a week after returning from Manipur and New Delhi, is back in action. He has resumed work on Saturday.

Health Minister, AL Hek on Saturday informed that the Chief Minister had completed his quarantine period and he left for Garo Hills to attend a programme.

Chief minister on Saturday attended the Episcopal Ordination of the Fr. Jose Chirackal who has been elected as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Tura, besides attending other public functions in Garo Hills.

Hek said that the Chief Minister is healthy and fine even as he added that the quarantine period for high officials, doctors, bureaucrats and politicians was seven days.

Sangma had visited Imphal twice in three days for quelling revolt in his party which lead to political crisis in Manipur. Although he was tested negative on return, he had to adhere to the Covid protocol.

Later again, the Chief Minister went to Manipur then to New Delhi to sort out the problems within the Manipur Government after which he was again tested for COVID-19 and he tested negative in Shillong.

However, as a precautionary measure, the chief minister was under home quarantine for a week.

It was also informed that the team of officials and police, who accompanied the chief minister to Guwahati, were also tested negative.