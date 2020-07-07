OIL offers jobs to dependents of 2 employees killed in Baghjan fire

GUWAHATI: The dependents of two Oil India Limited (OIL) employees, who died in the Baghjan gas well fire, were appointed in the public sector undertaking on compassionate ground.

“Pranab Jyoti Gohain, son of Tikheswar Gohain, and Purabi Gogoi, wife of Durlov Gogoi, were handed over the appointment letters by Rajeev Baruah, chief general manager (human resources) and Prasanta Borkakoty, executive director (human resources and administration) respectively. Both of them have since joined OIL,” an official statement informed on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the bodies of Tikheswar Gohain and Durlov Gogoi were recovered by an NDRF team from a wetland near the site a day after the explosion took place at Baghjan gas well number five on June 9, 2020.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had subsequently requested Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to provide employment to one member each of the families of the deceased apart from providing adequate compensation.

Meanwhile, almost a month after the mishap, the fire continues to rage from the gas well at Baghjan.

OIL sources said debris removal job resumed on Tuesday morning after completion of civil work.

“All arrangements for deluge water supply have been completed. All three ONGC CMT pumps are in operation. OIL CMT pumps are also ready for delivery. Fabrication and connection of additional fire water monitors are in progress,” a statement said.

Surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by Tinsukia district administration are in progress. Altogether 962 families in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle have been covered by the surveys till date.