Cops yet to nab Lawsohtun culprits

SHILLONG: Police on Tuesday said they were yet to make any breakthrough in arresting the culprits in connection with last week’s assault case at Lawsohtun, but added that investigation was on.

Sources said that none of the residents of Lawsohtun came forward to share information with the investigating team. In the absence of any corroborating leads, it had become difficult to trace out the culprits.

Sources however hoped that they would be able to zero in on some suspects.

Six youths were assaulted last week-end while they were playing basketball at Lawsohtun. The attackers, who were masked, could not be readily identified.