Govt mulls lockdown after surge in COVID-19 cases

SHILLONG: As the incidence of COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the state government has been contemplating to enforce another phase of lockdown in the state to arrest the worrying situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday, while making a mention of it, admitted that the situation was not conducive for the people to experience “unnecessary exposures”.

“If it worsens or continues to be grave, the state government will be left with no other option than to impose lockdown,” Tynsong said.

The statement came in the wake of the number of active cases in the state touching 50 — the highest so far — with another six new cases being reported on Tuesday.

The six cases include 6 returnees (2 from Air Force, 1 BSF and 3 civilians).

Sources said that the two Air Force personnel came on posting from Thiruvananthapuram and Rajasthan. Both are under quarantine and contact tracing is on.

The active cases are from East Khasi Hills (29), Ri Bhoi (15), West Garo Hills (3), South West Garo Hills (2) and East Jaintia Hills (1).

As of now, 43 people have recovered in the state.

According to Health Minister AL Hek, till date, 20,470 people, who were stranded outside, have returned to the state.

Reacting to a query, Hek said 268 tests have been conducted in BSF Composite Hospital in Shillong out of which 23 have tested positive while 536 samples were tested negative. The results of 281 samples are awaited.

In the entire state, 21,823 samples have been sent for testing out of which 21,414 have tested negative while the results of 320 samples are awaited.

The state at the moment has the capacity to conduct 645 tests every day.

CM denies lockdown

date rumours

Following rumours and fake news that there will be a lockdown in Shillong from July 10, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma clarified that the government has not taken any such decision.

Earlier, Tynsong while talking about the lapses relating to the wedding party made it clear that anybody who does not comply with the protocols would be put behind bar.

The state government has been left red faced as 41 people from Meghalaya visited Guwahati and attended a wedding at Greenwood Resort in Guwahati last week.

Reacting to a query, Tynsong said that the matter pertaining to the wedding party was discussed in details in the review meeting on Tuesday even as he informed that following the marriage, a small reception took place in Shillong.

Informing that two out of the 41 people who attended the wedding tested positive, Tynsong said that the government may again go for the re-testing of the individuals who attended the wedding.

The DCs of Ri Bhoi and East Khasi Hills have been directed to conduct an inquiry into the lapses relating to the wedding party.

According to Tynsong, the government would review the entire matter after obtaining a report on Wednesday.

“We cannot say who committed the lapses and we will ensure that no lapses occur again,” Tynsong said while adding that nobody can play with the lives of people and anyone who is responsible for the lapses and the ones who did not comply with the norms will be put behind the bar.

He also said that all the 41 people are under quarantine.

When asked if the state government would make it mandatory for every armed force personnel to go for testing like what is being done in Sikkim, he said that Sikkim is conducting only rapid tests.

“The state government has further strengthened the entry points and rapid test is being done at the entry points for all be it armed forces or the general public,” he added.