St Anthony’s sweeps honours

SHILLONG/ TURA: St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, like in the past, secured top honours in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

The school secured all the 10 positions in the Science stream while just falling short of repeating the feat in Commerce bagging as many as eight spots; it missed out on the 3rd and the 6th positions. However, in both the streams, some positions were shared with candidates from other institutions in Shillong.

Kaustab Choudhury (1st), Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty (joint 2nd) and Al Amin Miah (3rd) bagged the top three positions in the Science stream while Komal Sharma and Vinod Prajapat (2nd) bagged the top two positions, respectively in the Commerce stream.

Kumar Ayan Sharma of Don Bosco College, Tura was the lone candidate from Garo Hills to bag a position (3rd) in the Commerce stream while the 6th position was bagged by Ajay Dkhar of Khliehriat Higher Secondary School.

In the Science stream, a candidate from Laban Bengalee Boys Higher Secondary School, Rituraj Deb, deprived St Anthony’s of a clean sweep of the top 10 spots by jointly securing the 5th position.

COVID killjoy

As the schools remained closed due to COVID-19 situation, the euphoria in the air was missing since the students were not present in the institutions. Moreover, results were not put up in the notice boards of either MBoSE or schools.

There was no gathering at MBoSE office since the booklets of the results were not distributed.

Usually, the schools and roads would be crammed with eager students but this year was different due to the pandemic.

District wise percentage

The district wise pass percentage in the Science stream the pass percentage was, East Khasi Hills – 80.83, West Khasi Hills – 79.23, Ri Bhoi – 82.50, West Garo Hills – 54.41, East Garo Hills – 55.74, South Garo Hills – 80, South West Khasi Hills – 64.18, West Jaintia Hills – 62.64, East Jaintia Hills – 64.29, North Garo Hills – 39.74 and South West Garo Hills – 84.21.

In the Commerce stream was East Khasi Hills – 78.71, West Khasi Hills – 88, Ri Bhoi – 85.37, West Garo Hills – 62.04, East Garo Hills – 96, South West Khasi Hills – 54.17, West Jaintia Hills – 63.76 and East Jaintia Hills – 89.55.

The pass percentage in the Science stream is 72.24. The pass percentage of regular candidates is 77.76 (male) and 71.93 (female). There is a marginal increase in the pass percentage over last year. In 2016, the pass percentage was 74.46 per cent, in 2017 it was 76.76 per cent, in 2018 it was 74.58 per cent and in 2019 it was 71.04 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, the pass percentage is 77.28. The percentage of regular candidates is 77.16 (male) and 83.02 (female).

There is a decline in the pass percentage this year in comparison to last year. In 2016, the pass percentage was 70.60, in 2017 it was 71.87, in 2018 it was 79.84 and in 2019 it was 79.24.