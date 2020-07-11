HSSLC Arts results on July 13

TURA: The MBoSE Controller of Examinations, TR Laloo, has informed that HSSLC results for Arts stream will be declared on July 13.

Laloo informed that the whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in. He however added that there will be no display of results at the MBoSE offices in Tura and Shillong or at the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.

Results can also be accessed from the websites —www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.