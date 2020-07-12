47 more persons test positive

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s galloping rise in active COVID cases continued with 47 more reported on Saturday taking the total number to a all time high of 236.

BSF alone accounted for159 cases, two in Air Force and 44 other civilians. In addition, Ri Bhoi has 20 cases, followed by 9 in West Garo Hills and two in East Jaintia Hills district while in East Khasi Hills there are 205 active cases.

Out of 47 new cases, 30 were from BSF ànd 17 were civilians. Notably, eight of the 17 are the high risk contacts of two individuals who were tested positive earlier in the Greenwood Resort marriage case. Chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the cases in BSF were being seen as a separate kettle of fish probably because the BSF personnel, as all armed forces do, entered the state without passing through the required tests. This privilege has since been withdrawn for BSF. Besides, BSF campus being notified as containment zone, there is limited scope for community spread.

Our Tura

Correspondent adds:

Fresh cases of COVID-19 positive have been detected raising the total number of infected people to eleven in West Garo Hills district on Saturday.

Among the new positive cases are two Meghalaya police personnel and BSF paramilitary members who arrived in the region this week.

The lone civilian who also tested positive for COVID-19 is a patient from Tura who returned from Guwahati, this week.

West Garo Hills DC Ram Singh informed that four fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected on returning BSF personnel after tests on Saturday.

“All the BSF personnel are asymptomatic and have been shifted to the Corona Care Centre while the positive tested patient who returned from Guwahati has been admitted to the corona ward of Tura civil hospital,” informed Singh.

Meanwhile, two state police personnel deployed for duty in East Jaintia Hills district allegedly left their place of posting without informing authorities to visit their homes in Dalu town and Tura.

On their return, both tested positive and have been shifted to quarantine.

“We have quarantined their homes in Dalu and Penny Valley locality of Tura and begun contact tracing,” Singh said.

300 random tests in WGH

With more cases of COVID-19 infection emerging in the Garo Hills, particularly West Garo Hills district, random tests of the public have been stepped up in Tura where over 350 samples have been taken in the last few days.

“Out of the 370 samples taken for COVID- 19 testing, results of 120 have already come out negative. We are waiting for the remaining results which should be out by tomorrow,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, in the light of more cases emerging and possibility of infection crossing over through the interstate border, all shops located in the Hallidayganj, Mankachar and adjoining areas have been shutdown.

“We have taken this decision because there are rising cases of infection across the border in Assam. Yesterday nine new cases were reported in Mankachar itself,” Singh added.