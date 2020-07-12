CM confuses people

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has confused people with the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

In his tweet in the morning, he said there are 76 COVID cases, taking the total number of active patients to 215 in the state. It was the highest single-day spike of cases.

However, later during a press conference in the evening, Health Minister AL Hek announced only about 47 cases.

When a media person asked the chief minister about the discrepancy, he said the figure is 47 but did not explain clearly how he got 76. “Inputs were coming and there are several additions and hence the initial figure”, he added.

However, the official tweet of chief minister regarding the 76 cases remained unchanged and there was no correction.