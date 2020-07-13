Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Adelbert seeks location of COVID patients

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) MLA, Adelbert Nongrum, has said that the government should disclose the locations of the COVID patients.
“When we are aware of their location, people will be more careful. As regard to the BSF, the state government should discuss with the Centre and stop the personnel from coming to the state”, he said.
He also opposed the fresh two-day lockdown beginning Monday as it will affect the labourers and farmers.

