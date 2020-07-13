Farmers’ body wants reopening of Anjalee market

SHILLONG: The Hill Farmers’ Union (HFU) has called for reopening the market at Anjalee parking lot assuring that volunteers would be deployed to ensure that COVID-related health protocols are observed.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, general secretary of HFU, Alfondbirth Kharsyntiew said keeping the market closed for a long time was not the solution.

He has appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to convene a meeting of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem and representatives from the Shillong Municipal Board and the Police department to discuss the matter as early as possible.

The market was suddenly closed down by the district administration following reports of protocol violation.

“The market cannot be closed for long like this. Agricultural produce are coming into the market and they cannot be stocked”, he said.

Kharsyntiew assured to place volunteers at the market to ensure the health protocols are observed strictly by the farmers. He said, “I have seen how the people rushed there. We will have our volunteers there and we have spoken to the farmers regarding this”.

He said that the market needs to be opened as vegetables being perishable commodities cannot be stocked for the two days of lockdown.

He said that the union will coordinate with traders instead of allowing a rush of farmers to the wholesale market.

He said that after the opening up of the wholesale market at Anjalee Petrol pump the makeshift markets in 4th Mile, Upper Shillong and at Umdiengpun had witnessed fewer footfall.

“People rushed to the wholesale market at Anjalee and the makeshift markets lost their popularity”, he said.