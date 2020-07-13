Police station closed down after cop tests positive

SHILLONG/TURA: Saipung police station in East Jaintia Hills was temporarily closed down on Sunday after one of the officials of the police station tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Sunday, Assistant Inspector General of Police, GK Iangrai said that officials of the police station have been placed under medical observation and at present all official works of the police station have been shifted to Umpleng Anti-Dacoity Camp.

“The police station is being disinfected as per protocols and once the establishment has been declared fit for re-occupation, the police station will be opened for official works”, Iangrai said.

The people residing within the jurisdiction of the police station have been asked to approach Umpleng AD Camp for any urgent assistance.

Earlier, the police had denied news report about two of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 and informed that only one personnel had tested positive for the virus.

Iangrai informed that none of the police officials from West Garo Hills had tested positive for COVID-19, and only one police official posted in the state was found positive for the virus.

“The COVID-19 positive case of a police official in the state is that of an official currently posted in East Jaintia Hills, who on returning from his parent district West Garo Hills, was directed to undergo medical screening as per protocol. Both RTK Test as well as RT PCR Test were conducted where it was confirmed that the official has been infected with the virus,” Iangrai said adding, the official is currently under medical observation.

According to Iangrai, directions were also issued by the department to all districts and units to strictly adhere to the protocols and guidelines of COVID-19.