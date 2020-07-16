Security guard arrested for raping minor girl in PMCH

PATNA: A security guard of Patna Medical college and Hospital (PMCH), the largest hospital in Bihar, has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl outside a COVUD ward in the hospital, police said.

A police official said on Thursday, that on July 8, the minor girl was seen wandering at Barh railway station. The child helpline rescued the 15-year-old girl and handed over to the PMCH for Covid test.

It has been alleged that on the night of July 8, the ward’s security guard Mahesh Prasad (40) took the victim to the bathroom and raped her.

The victim did not reveal this to anyone out of fear. When the members of Child Helpline came to see her on Wednesday, she narrated the ordeal.

Aarti Jaiswal, in-charge of Patna Mahila Police Station, said an FIR has been lodged in this connection on the basis of victim’s statement and the accused has been arrested.

She said that the victim has been medically examined, the report of which is yet to come.

Police is investigating the entire case, she added.