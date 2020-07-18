Union sceptical of ILP

SHILLONG: Expressing uncertainty, the Khasi Students’ Union president Lambokstarwell Marngar on Friday said that the fate of the long-pending demand of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is unknown, “whether it is lying in the Secretariat or in New Delhi”.

Speaking at the 185th death anniversary of Khasi freedom fighter, U Tirot Sing Syiem, he said the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act ended only in the amendment and the entry and exit points have so far not been set up.

He said that the state government and the Autonomous District Councils should be vigilant as the Centre is adamant as seen in the case of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

“If this goes on like this, the youth of this state will think of other ways. How long will the voices of our community be gagged? We felt that the Centre prioritises the minority community but as we see now, it is apparent that it wants to wipe out our community,” the KSU president said.

“The voice of the people should not be bypassed as we see that there are many new projects from outside the state and we should not be happy with it as we do not know where it will lead. The Centre should not ignore the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution,” he added.

As for the resolution passed on incorporating the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, he hoped that legislators will be aggressive.

He said that the people at the helm of governance should follow in the footsteps of the freedom fighter and approach the Centre valiantly on issues that have an impact on the state.