Ri Bhoi areas declared containment zone

NONGPOH: In order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 virus in Ri Bhoi district, the District Magistrate has declared 13thMile Tamulikuchi, Byrnihat and Baridua till Khanapara as containment zone from July 19 to July 26.

The order issued on Saturday, comes in the wake of increased cases of COVID-19 among inhabitants of the areas. The order bars people from entering the containment zone or the inhabitants of the areas from venturing out except for medical emergencies and for essential goods and services till it is declared safe. Besides, gathering, events, functions are also not allowed and all shopping establishments are to close immediately.

The step has been taken to contain the disease and prevent its spread to new areas and to also enable the Heath & Family Welfare department to trace the contacts and search for cases through house-to-house surveillance.

Anyone found violating the order would be penalised under relevant laws.

The order, however, states that units manufacturing essential commodities would have to obtain separate permission from the office of the Deputy Commissioner.