50.31 per cent pass SSLC Examination in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) declared the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination (Class 10) on Monday.

Overall 50.31 per cent students cleared the SSLC Examination this year. The pass percentage of regular students is 75, while 41.29 per cent private candidates passed the examination.

A total of 25,195 students cleared the SSLC exam this year including 16,035 regular students and 4,910 private candidates

Chetna Bose topped SSLC exam with 568 marks followed by Sainava Modak and Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat.

The pass percentage this year touched all time low compared to figures of the last five years. The pass percentage in 2019, it was 55.72 per cent while in 2018 it was 56.76 per cent, in 2017 it was 54.04 per cent and in 2016 it was 54.10 per cent.

West Jaintia Hills topped among districts with pass percentage of 69.96 per cent. The worst performing district is South Garo Hills with pass percentage of 26.57.