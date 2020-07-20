Kevin Pietersen prays for flood-hit in Assam

GUWAHATI: Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has extended prayers to the flood-affected people in Assam where over 25 lakh people are still languishing under flood fury while 70 per cent area of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) is still under flood.

The cricketer expressed solidarity with the flood victims of Assam in a post in his Twitter handle which reads,’ My thoughts are with all the most beautiful people I met during my trip to Assam in March, where the horrible life threatening flood is currently destroying lives. PLEASE BE SAFE.’

Pietersen visited Assam early this year to shoot a documentary ‘Save This Rhino’ for National Geographic. Pietersen also visited the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and neighbouring in the state.