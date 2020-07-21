AAP suggests ‘proper’ home isolation for asymptomatic patients  

GUWAHATI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam has requested the state government to facilitate asymptomatic and very mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients to undergo “proper” home isolation.

In a letter to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, AAP state coordinator Bhaben Choudhury stated that the spike in COVID-19 positive cases, “majority of which are asymptomatic, could be controlled if a proper home isolation protocol for such patients was adhered to.

With the state government ramping up tests (reportedly about 20,000 per day), there has been a spurt in COVID positive cases, and a majority of these cases are asymptomatic.

The AAP leader suggested various measures such as tele-counselling by doctors and paramedics; arrangement of oxygen as and when required, provision of pulse oxymeters to every affected family/patient, dedicated helpline for doorstep delivery of essential items and an ambulance as and when required.

He further said that banquet halls, indoor stadiums and seminar halls could be converted into COVID Care Centres in every Assembly constituency.

“We are now passing through a phase where, like rest of India, Assam is also registering more COVID patients on a daily basis. On the contrary, Delhi is the only state which has been able to control the onslaught of coronavirus to a large extent,” Choudhury stated.

“Team work among leaders at the Centre and all political parties of Assam is imperative. At this stage we would urge you to involve every segment of our society to be a part in this fight against COVID-19,” he stated.