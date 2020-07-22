MLA demands medical team for PHC

NONGPOH: The sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Khanapara, Byrnihat and other border villages under the Jirang constituency coupled with the shortage of doctors and nursing staff has brought untold miseries on residents of these areas, local MLA Sosthenes Sohtun said on Tuesday.

Sohtun informed that some medical staff deployed at the Byrnihat primary health centre have gone under quarantine creating difficulties for the locals in accessing healthcare facilities.

The Byrnihat PHC caters to more than 50,000 villagers and the shortage of doctors and nurses has led to disruption in healthcare services, especially affecting those in need of emergency medical treatment.

The legislator has urged Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma and Health Minister, AL Hek to depute a fresh team of doctors, nurses and a paramedic staff to Byrnihat PHC to tide over the crisis.

Referring to Byrnihat’s proximity to Assam, Sohtun requested the chief minister to conduct contact tracing of positive COVID-19 patients to contain and stop the spread of the pandemic.