Youth Congress urges DC to look into deplorable roads and bridges

TURA: The District Youth Congress from North Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu with regard to several incomplete bridges as well as poorly constructed temporary subways in the district.

According to the Youth Congress, several bridges in the district, including the Soksan Bridge, which was washed away in the devastating floods of 2014, the ongoing construction of a bridge at Chidaret and the Dekachang bridge over the Damring River have been delayed for such a long time.

With regard to the subway currently in place at the site of the Soksan bridge, the Youth Congress said that frequent use of the timber bridge in view of it being linked to district’s marketing hub, Mendipathar would lead to its early collapse in future. The youth body also pointed out that the construction of both the Soksan bridge and the Dekachang bridge over the Damring River has been allotted to the same contractor and urged him to give directions for their completion as soon as possible.

Informing that the construction of several bridges on the route from Wageasi to Kharkutta has been halted in view of the Covid-19 situation, the youth body said that temporary subways constructed to make way for vehicles have been done poorly which is greatly inconveniencing the commuters.

On the pending construction of the bridge at Chidaret which connects major villages like Doba Apal and Rongronggre, the youth body informed that the subway temporary constructed to allow passage of vehicles has deteriorated and become non-motorable overtime.

The youth congress also urged the deputy commissioner to carry out a spot inspection of all the under-construction works in the district and to facilitate start of work for better subways to ease the inconvenience being faced by the general public.

Meanwhile, in a separate complaint the youth body has informed that many beneficiaries already selected under PMAY-G Scheme under Kharkutta Block, 2018 whose house locations were surveyed and geo tagged by the concerned department have been found missing in the approved beneficiaries list for low cost houses in many areas of GS circles like Chilpara, Tengasot, Bolmedang, Chilpara Reserve etc under Kharkutta Block.

According to the youth body, the fact that already approved names missing in the new list raises the question that the same might have been tampered to enlist their own family members. Pointing out that depriving the genuine beneficiaries of their entitlements amounts to violation of their rights, the youth body urged the deputy commissioner to direct the concerned department initiate a probe and rectify the matter.